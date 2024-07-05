Kendre Harrison Planning To Trim Recruitment
2026 five-star tight end Kendre Harrison (Reidsville, N.C.) is a primary target for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Reidsville High School tight end Kendre Harrison has been a primary target for several major programs along the recruiting trail since he first entered high school. He ranks as the No. 6 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and also doubles as one of the top basketball prospects in the country.
Harrison has spent a long time developing relationships at the University of Tennessee; he has played for a travel basketball program based out of Knoxville, Tennessee. The basketball program has yet to extend an offer to him, but the football side has been adamant about getting him into their 2026 recruiting class. Harrison tallied 62 receptions for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns during his sophomore season.
He posted an announcement to his social media accounts on July 15 that he'll be cutting his recruitment to six programs. The Volunteers have reason to believe they'll be included in that final group, as they've spent as much time and energy on this recruitment as anyone else. He spoke with Volunteer Country after an unofficial visit in March, speaking about what he likes about their offense and his prospective fit.
"The intensity and tempo was there," he said. "I like a fast-tempo team that flexes out the tight end. They had tight ends out wide, in the slot, lined up in the backfield, had them putting their hand in the dirt. Just seeing how they flexed them out was really important to me."
