Paul Finebaum Thinks Tennessee "Could Pull It Off"
ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees high potential for the Tennessee Volunteers during this upcoming college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers continue their march toward an important season for the program. The Vols have a real shot at the College Football Playoff field, centered around quarterback Nico Iamaleava and several key defensive returners. The team returns many impact players who have seen real success in the program for the past two years.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum also sees potential in these 2024 Volunteers. During a recent interview he gave, Finebaum recognized their offseason efforts and identified Tennessee as one of the more underrated programs with an actual shot at the field. The Vols have three games on their schedule where they may not favored, but aside from those have a reasonable shot at many wins.
"I like a lot, and I think they're one that probably isn't getting a lot of love but could pull it off," Finebaum told the Tulsa World's Berry Tramel. "I think that they have the opportunity with Alabama at home to, not so much steal that game since they won it two years ago, but that could be a big game."
