Keshawn Stancil Set To Visit Tennessee For The Second Time In Two Weeks
Tennessee as of late has done a great job recruiting in the state of North Carolina. In the 2023 class, they landed five-star Daevon Hobbs. In the 2025 class they landed five-star David Sanders Jr. and in the 2026 class they landed the No. 1 ranked player in the nation and five-star QB Faizon Brandon. They have made many players a priority in the state and they continue to recruit in the tar heel state.
One of the North Carolina prospects that was on campus for the Vols vs. Gators game was Keshawn Stancil. Stancil is a 2026 defensive end prospect from Clayton High School in Clayton, North Carolina. Following the four-star’s visit, he caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“This visit was great, the game was great, and the fans were amazing in Neyland Stadium,” the talented recruit stated to Tennessee on SI. The game was so good that he plans to come back sooner than most. “I’m coming back this weekend vs Alabama,” Stancil confirmed.
On his visit, he had the opportunity to talk to some of the Tennessee coaches. “I talked to coach Garner who is the defensive line coach and coach Josh Heupel on the visit.”
Many players from the state of North Carolina are planning to be on campus Saturday including top wide receiver target Brody Keefe from Myers Park.
