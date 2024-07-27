BREAKING: Lagonza Hayward Commits To Tennessee
2025 four-star safety Lagonza Hayward (Lyons, Ga.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward made things official on Saturday afternoon, choosing the Tennessee Volunteers over Florida and Georgia. Hayward had flirted with several other schools throughout the summer, but Tennessee's consistent messaging ultimately won out.
Hayward has been high on the Tennessee Volunteers for a long time, as they were his first scholarship offer. Tennessee was his leader for quite some time, but official visit season caused many twists and turns at the top of his recruitment. The talented defender tallied 48 tackles, three for loss, and three interceptions during his junior campaign. He can play safety in college or grow into a linebacker at the next level. Hayward measures 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. He ranks as the No. 100 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
