ESPN's Laura Rutledge Higher on Tennessee After SEC Media Days
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge praised the Tennessee Volunteers during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was accompanied by his veteran leaders at SEC Media Days this past week in Dallas, Texas. While the Vols didn't make any major headlines, they impressed many attending with how they conducted their business and their talented roster.
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning during the week's festivities and explained why she rated the Volunteers higher after seeing them at the podium.
"One of the things that interested me was the confidence that Tennessee came with," Rutledge explained. "I think they're a team that could be one of these six or eight teams that we talk about potentially contending. But Josh Heupel wasn't backing down at all. They're unproven at quarterback but talented. I just think there's a lot there that we could be overlooking. And he made me feel - I was buying what he was selling. So, I would say Tennessee probably stepped up a little bit in my eyes this week."
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.