Elite DL Richard Wesley Visiting Tennessee In April
Sierra Canyon High School edge rusher Richard Wesley (Los Angeles, Ca.) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers for the first time in April.
The Tennessee Volunteers routinely recruit several elite defensive line prospects each cycle. They have several priority names they've spent the past few months establishing relationships with. However, they never stop trying to work bonds with elite recruits who haven't made their way to campus, regardless of position. Sierra Canyon High School edge rusher Richard Wesley is the latest big name announcing his plans to visit Knoxville, Tennessee.
Wesley reclassified into the 2026 recruiting cycle from 2027. He was a consensus top-five recruit in his original graduating class but decided he wanted to get to the college ranks even sooner. He reclassified on March 7 and made his first recruiting trip since then to Texas this past weekend. USC and Oregon are other schools consistently mentioned in his recruitment, but multiple programs get him on campus in April.
On Wednesday, he announced visits to Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M to On3's Chad Simmons. Wesley will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on April 15 to spend time with the coaching staff. Tennessee has its spring game on April 12 and likely will refocus their recruiting efforts after that time, making Wesley's trip all the more important.
Wesley logged 44 tackles, 16 for loss, nine sacks, and four forced fumbles during his sophomore season at Sierra Canyon. He ranks as the No. 111 prospect and No. 16 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender