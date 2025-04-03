Volunteer Country

Elite DL Richard Wesley Visiting Tennessee In April

Sierra Canyon High School edge rusher Richard Wesley (Los Angeles, Ca.) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers for the first time in April.

Evan Crowell

Fireworks go off over Neyland Stadium as Tennessee runs through the T before a college football game against Mississippi State in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
/ Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers routinely recruit several elite defensive line prospects each cycle. They have several priority names they've spent the past few months establishing relationships with. However, they never stop trying to work bonds with elite recruits who haven't made their way to campus, regardless of position. Sierra Canyon High School edge rusher Richard Wesley is the latest big name announcing his plans to visit Knoxville, Tennessee.

Wesley reclassified into the 2026 recruiting cycle from 2027. He was a consensus top-five recruit in his original graduating class but decided he wanted to get to the college ranks even sooner. He reclassified on March 7 and made his first recruiting trip since then to Texas this past weekend. USC and Oregon are other schools consistently mentioned in his recruitment, but multiple programs get him on campus in April.

On Wednesday, he announced visits to Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M to On3's Chad Simmons. Wesley will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on April 15 to spend time with the coaching staff. Tennessee has its spring game on April 12 and likely will refocus their recruiting efforts after that time, making Wesley's trip all the more important.

Wesley logged 44 tackles, 16 for loss, nine sacks, and four forced fumbles during his sophomore season at Sierra Canyon. He ranks as the No. 111 prospect and No. 16 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

