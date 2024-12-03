Volunteer Country

Tennessee Commit Onis Konanbanny Set To Choose Between Tennessee And Florida

Onis Konanbanny is set to finalize a decision on Wednesday during Early Signing Day

Caleb Sisk

Onis Konanbanny on his visit to Tennessee
Onis Konanbanny on his visit to Tennessee /
In this story:

Onis Konanbanny is set to finalize a decision on Wednesday during Early Signing Day

Tennessee commits are set to make a decision Wednesday as early signing day is finally approaching. Tennessee is not only battling for non-committed recruits but for their own commits as well. One of the commits that the Vols will be battling for in the final days and the day of is Onis Konanbanny.

Konanbanny is a cornerback from the state of South Carolina. He attends Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, South Carolina in Gamecocks country. However, the Gamecocks aren’t the worrying threat to the Vols four-star commit.

That school is the red hot Florida Gators who have been on a mission to flip recruits. They are the hottest team in the country and they have Konanbanny in their sights.

Konanbanny has visited Tennessee since committing to the Vols over the Seminoles and others however, Florida also received a visit two weekends ago. It was quite surprising to many that he took a visit to Florida despite seeming content with his commitment to the Vols.

This recruitment will be one to watch on Wednesday as the Vols look to keep their four-star CB and the Gators look to continue their recent recruiting dominance getting a commit from their rival SEC school to flip.

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting