Tennessee Commits To Watch This HSFB Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have a litany of committed prospects to pay attention to during the 2024-2025 high school football season.
There's an established standard of recruiting at the University of Tennessee these days - head coach Josh Heupel has been one of the top recruiters in America since his tenure began. The Vols have a really strong 2025 class already with several decisions on the horizon; they've also gotten out to a fast start in 2026. We take a look at five current Vols commits who could make waves this upcoming high school football season.
George MacIntyre, QB
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre is the obvious leadoff on this last. Football in the state of Tennessee starts with MacIntyre this season - he was the No. 1 prospect on The Tennesseean's preseason "Dandy Dozen." The 6-foot-6 signal caller fell slightly from five-star status earlier this summer after not participating in the Elite 11 due to a hand injury. He's got a chance to re-emerge as one of the most highly ranked players in America, but college evaluators aren't fooled; MacIntyre is still spoken in the same breathe as many of America's elite ahead of his senior season.
Joakim Dodson, WR
Baylor School wide receiver Joakim Dodson is one of the most under-the-radar prospects that Tennessee landed, but the coaching staff prioritized getting the in-state wideout in the boat early. He logged 49 receptions for 839 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season for Collierville High School. Many around the Tennessee area are excited about what Dodson could look like in his senior season after transferring to Baylor, and he could be a late riser in the process this fall.
Charles House, DL
North Mecklenburg High School defensive lineman Charles House is another name that isn't highly touted among ranking services, but the Vols beat out Alabama and Georgia for him, and both programs wanted House. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder was a major disruptor during his junior season and is an elite run defender at this stage. It'll be interesting to see how he continues to grow his game during his final year of high school football.
Radarious Jackson, WR
Sheffield High School wide receiver Radarious Jackson was the most exciting wide receiver in Tennessee during his junior season. The rising senior was awarded 3A's "Mr. Football" after racking up 1,978 all-purpose yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2023. He blew up onto the national college recruiting scene, scoring several major offers and becoming the No. 198 prospect in the 2025 class. He measures 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with elite body control and ball skills.
Faizon Brandon, QB
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon committed to the Vols ahead of his junior season, finishing his process early to help Tennessee build a strong foundation in the 2026 class. The No. 10 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings had a big sophomore season in North Carolina, amassing 3,026 passing yards and 36 touchdowns against a slim three interceptions. He's one of the youngest prospects in his class and continues elevating his game - Brandon threw exceptionally well with touch last season and made many plays with his feet.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
