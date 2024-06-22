Charles House Commits To Tennessee
2025 three-star defensive lineman Charles House (Charlotte, N.C.) committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.
North Mecklenburg High School defensive lineman Charles House committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over Alabama and Georgia on Saturday morning. The North Carolina native officially visited all three programs throughout the summer, and there were momentum changes at the top of his recruitment.
However, Tennessee's lasting relationships they built with House made committing to the Volunteers that much easier for him. He ranks as the No. 594 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings; House checks in as the No. 284 in On3's rankings, and many recruiting sites may continue bumping him up their boards.
Tennessee now has the No. 13 recruiting class in this upcoming cycle, matching their output from last year. They still have many blue-chip targets on the board and look to build upon this recent run of success in the coming weeks. The Vols have thirteen commits on board, including three on the defensive line. They're still after several other names along the defensive line, but defensive line coach Rodney Garner got a big victory with this one on Saturday.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
