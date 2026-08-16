Tennessee Football Commit Brandon Leavell Previews His Senior Season

The high school season is basically here, as teams are beginning to play their first game of the season. There are many players who are worth monitoring when it comes to the Vols 2027 recruiting class, including arguably the most underrated commit in the Vols class, Brandon "Slim" Leavell. Leavell is an athlete who plays almost every position in the defensive back room and is someone who many can count on when it comes to big plays.

Ahead of the season, Leavell caught up with Vols On SI to detail what fans can expect, the relief of being committed to Tennessee, and so much more. Here is everything he had to say.

Brandon "Slim" Leavell Breaks Down His Upcoming Senior Season

Goodpasture High School defensive back Brandon Leavell, a Dandy Dozen selection for the 2026 TSSAA football season, poses for a portrait, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I am very excited. My main focus for this year is to finish high school off on a good note. I am willing to do whatever it takes in order to finish on a good note," Leavell said when speaking to Vols On SI about his upcoming high school football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers defensive commit has one personal goal set in mind ahead of the season. Away from that, all of his goals are team-based. Here is what he had to say.

"I do not have any personal goals besides reaching 1K receiving yards. A couple of goals that I have overall are winning at least 7 games this year and ending up in a good spot where we can make a deep run in the playoffs," Leavell said.

Leavell has been committed to the Tennessee program since earlier this offseason. While he will obviously feel the pressure of the high school season, being committed and not having to worry about playing the recruiting game is something that can be viewed as a relief.

"Being committed took so much weight off of my shoulders. At this point, I can focus on just playing the sport I love and not worrying about doing anything special to be recruited. Of course, I need to have a big season still, but at least I do not have any questions as to where I want to play for the next 3-4 years," Leavell said.

Finally, Leavell left a message for Tennessee football fans who will be keeping up with his upcoming season. Here is what he had to say to close the article out with Vols On SI.

"The biggest thing I can say is to expect big plays coming from me and to be looking for Goodpasture to be on the map. We should have a special season, especially with the guys we have and the potential we have," Leavell said.