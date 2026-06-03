Tennessee Recruiting Update at the Beginning of June

With the month of June just starting, Tennessee is in a position to land some of the best prospects in the country.

A lot of players have committed over the past few weeks, but the Vols are still right on the trail for a lot of high-end players.

Here are a few players to keep an eye out for in the month of June

Tennessee Recruiting Update

IMG running back Eric McFarland III (#3) runs over Venice defensive back Malec Borrelli (#25). The Venice Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team Friday evening Sept. 3, 2025. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric McFarland

I touched on McFarland at the beginning of May, but a lot has changed for the talented 2027 wideout.

For starters, he visited Tennessee, and he seemed to enjoy that visit a good bit. More than that, he visited Texas A&M as well.

However, with five-star Easton Royal canceling his Tennessee official visit, it means McFarland is now the Volunteers' top uncommitted wide receiver prospect.

Kenaz Sullivan

The four-star safety announced his top four earlier. It included the Vols along with Ohio State, Maryland, and Florida.

He just visited the Gators last weekend, and he is scheduled to be in Rocky Top this weekend. He is also visiting Ohio State on June 12th and Maryland on June 19th.

Rivals has Ohio State as the projected leader, and Florida made a move on him last weekend, but Tennessee will not give up on him, and we will just have to wait and see how this weekend goes.

Jayden Broadie

Broadie also recently announced his top schools list, with him down to six. The Vols were included alongside Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Georgia, and Auburn.

The 2027 edge rusher right now seems to hold Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech above the rest, according to Rivals. He has official visits scheduled to both of those programs. He does not have an official visit scheduled to Tennessee, but he is looking to add one, Rivals also reported.

James Pace

The edge rusher from DeMatha (Maryland) is down to Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia, Auburn, and South Carolina.

He is set to visit Knoxville next weekend.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, he visited Auburn last weekend, and it seemingly went extremely well, with him setting up a commitment date for June 19th.

Tennessee will not give up, but it is becoming increasingly likely he ends up a Tiger.

Malik Horward

So far, there has not been too much good news for Tennessee, but let’s end on a high note, as there was some good news from four-star Malik Howard.

For one, he canceled his official visit to Alabama, meaning his down to just Tennessee and Oregon.

The Vols hold a firm position with him, and Chad Simmons logged an expert prediction for Tennessee to land the in-state prospect.