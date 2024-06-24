Tennessee Target Zion Grady Commits to Ohio State
2025 edge prospect and Tennessee Volunteer target Zion Grady commits to Ohio State Buckeyes.
Just like every other college football program across the country, the Tennessee Volunteers have been working on filling out their 2025 recruiting class, but one of their edge targets for the class has committed elsewhere. Zion Grady has announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Grady is rated as a four-star prospect, the 66th-best player in the country, the sixth-best player at his position and the sixth-best player in the state of Alabama, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He recently took an official visit to Tennessee on June 14th but after visiting Ohio State this past weekend, he announced his pledge to the Buckeyes.
Jayden Loftin remains the Volunteer's lone edge commitment in the upcoming class. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 344th-best player in the country, the 27th-best player at his position and the 12th-best player in the state of New Jersey according to the rankings. Tennessee currently sits with 13 total commitments in the 2025 class.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
