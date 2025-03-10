Tennessee Volunteers Listed in CJ Gamble's Top Schools
Carrollton (High School) linebacker CJ Gamble lists Tennessee as a top-6 school in his recruitment.
Tennessee received some good news regarding one of their linebacker prospects in the 2026 class. CJ Gamble announced his top six schools on Sunday and the Tennessee Volunteers made the cut.
Tennessee was joined by Georgia Tech, Kansas, Memphis, Wake Forrest, and South Florida. Gamble is a three-star linebacker out of Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. He has visited the Vols multiple times in his recruitment, including a Game-Day visit for Tennessee vs. Alabama in October.
To public knowledge, the linebacker has yet to set an official visit date with the Volunteers.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill