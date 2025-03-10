Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Listed in CJ Gamble's Top Schools

Carrollton (High School) linebacker CJ Gamble lists Tennessee as a top-6 school in his recruitment.

Caleb Sisk

CJ Gamble during a high school game with Carrollton High School
CJ Gamble during a high school game with Carrollton High School / CJ Gamble’s Twitter/X
In this story:

Carrollton (High School) linebacker CJ Gamble lists Tennessee as a top-6 school in his recruitment.

Tennessee received some good news regarding one of their linebacker prospects in the 2026 class. CJ Gamble announced his top six schools on Sunday and the Tennessee Volunteers made the cut.

Tennessee was joined by Georgia Tech, Kansas, Memphis, Wake Forrest, and South Florida. Gamble is a three-star linebacker out of Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. He has visited the Vols multiple times in his recruitment, including a Game-Day visit for Tennessee vs. Alabama in October.

To public knowledge, the linebacker has yet to set an official visit date with the Volunteers.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting