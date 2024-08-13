Tennessee's Immense Effort In David Sanders Jr. Building Confidence
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) has many ties to the Tennessee Volunteers entering his decision week.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. finally comes off the board this Saturday, August 17th. He decides between Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Tennessee, though many believe the Bulldogs are on the outside looking in on this race. Several recruiting experts have submitted predictions for the Volunteers to land Sanders, and given the two sides' history, there's plenty of reason to be optimistic.
Firstly, Sanders has the most exposure to the University of Tennessee of any finalist this year. He's been to Knoxville five times this calendar year, building relationships with the coaching staff and a comfortable familiarity with 2025 commits as well as rostered players. Sanders ranks as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
He has a close relationship with Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre, who has been committed to the Volunteers since January. The two went on several recruiting trips together before MacIntyre chose the Vols, and every time Sanders tripped to Tennessee, MacIntyre prioritized joining him. Sanders is also quite familiar with Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon, an elite prospect from North Carolina who committed to the Volunteers last week.
There's an established path for him to accomplish his ultimate goal of making it to the NFL - Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears after a dominant final season on Rocky Top. Sanders obviously has similar aspirations, and the Vols have proven they can get offensive linemen to the top of the next level.
It's close to home and Tennessee has a comfortable history in the state of North Carolina. There's many established connections from his home state - in the past, present, and future. They've been a constant in this race; Georgia hasn't had the momentum all summer, Nebraska came into this race fast but late, and Ohio State wasn't one of the final two trips he took earlier this summer.
Tennessee has checked every box in this race so far - that doesn't mean they'll land a commitment from him on Saturday, but with every program feeling the heat of the race in the leadup, there's a comfortable vibe in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
