WATCH: Tennessee Commit David Sanders Shows Off Insane Athleticism
Tennessee Volunteers football commit David Sanders shows off insane athleticism.
One of the biggest names in the 2025 recruiting class announced his commitment to Tennessee nearly a week ago as top ranked offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. committed to the Volunteers. Sanders Jr. was just one of many recruits to commit to Tennessee ahead of the 2024 college football season, and based off of one of his recent highlights, the program is a getting an athletic freak.
Sanders is rated as a five-star prospect, the second-best player in the country, the best offensive tackle prospect and the best player in North Carolina, according to 247 sports. Despite being the nation's top offensive line prospect, Sanders Jr. was shown playing on the defensive line in his most recent high school game, and he showed exactly why he's rated as one of the best players in hte country.
Since the start of June, Tennessee has landed 13 commits in the class out of 23 total. It isn't just the quantity though that makes the Volunteers stand out though, it's the manner in which they won some of these recruiting battles and the caliber of players that they have landed over the last couple of months. Here is a recap of the players that have committed to Tennessee during that time period:
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Lagonza Hayward, LB
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Mariyon Dye, DL
- Travis Smith Jr., WR
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Nic Moore, OL
- Jaedon Harmon, LB
- Christian Gass, LB
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tre Poteat, DB
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.