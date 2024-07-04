What Fireworks Could Tennessee Set Off on The Trail?
The Tennessee Volunteers already have the No. 11 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle. In honor of America's birthday, we look at what fireworks could be in store as they close this class.
The 4th of July always calls for fireworks and festivites as we celebrate our country's birth. The Tennessee Volunteers are still swinging hard on the recruiting trail this month, and we examine a few potential fireworks that could be set off over the next few weeks for them.
Landing David Sanders
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is officially in decision mode after a flurry of official visits this summer. It seems like his recruitment will stretch into August, with a decision coming before his senior season. There are several blue blood programs still fighting for his services, but this battle likely comes down to Ohio State vs. Tennessee. Sanders would be the highest-rated commit to join Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel.
Surviving the race for Travis Smith
Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith will commit to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, or Tennessee on July 13. The talented Peach State native has favored the Bulldogs throughout his recruitment, but recent developments point to the Vols as a top suitor for his services. He ranks as the No. 75 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and would be Tennessee's third wide receiver commit in the 2025 class.
Flipping Jadon Perlotte
Buford High School linebacker Jadon Perlotte is one of the most physically gifted defenders in America. The long-time Georgia commit has always kept an open recruitment, and Tennessee has actively recruited him for a long time. The Vols had a lot of buzz after his official visit this summer and are swinging hard to make him the centerpiece of their linebacker class.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.