Three Lady Vols Volleyball Players Earn SEC Weekly Honors

The Tennessee Lady Vols volleyball team is off to a 5-0 start to their 2026 season. They have yet to lose a set, winning 3-0 in all five matchups so far.

Over the past week, Tennessee went 2-0, with wins over Illinois and an upset win over 21st-ranked Indiana.

Three Vols really showcased their talents in the pair of wins, and they were recognized by the SEC for earning weekly honors.

Three Lady Vols Recognized

Tennessee setter Caroline Kerr (11) sets the ball during a NCAA volleyball game between Tennessee and Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting out with Jolene Oddo, the middle blocker was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week. She helped the Vols in both victories this past week, including against Indiana, in which Tennessee had 13 blocks. She currently leads Tennessee with 14 blocks.

Moving on, Caroline Kerr was named one of two Co-Setters of the Week in the SEC. Kerr totaled 38 assists against Illinois and 32 assists against Indiana. She also posted a double-double in the win over the Hoosiers. It was the 25th double-double of her career, which is tied for ninth-most in Vols’ history.

Finally, Kennedi Rogers was recognized as a Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Rogers had a combined 33 kills over the two wins. The outside hitter posted an impressive 19 kills in the win over Indiana. She has not just been a star this week, but throughout the season. She currently ranks second in Division I volleyball in points per set and kills per set.

What’s Next for the Lady Vols

Tennessee’s Jalyn Stout (7) celebrates with teammates after winning a NCAA volleyball game against Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s next game will be tomorrow against Pittsburgh. The Panthers are currently ranked second in the country and are coming off a run to the Final Four last season. They are looking like they could get back there this season, as they have had huge wins over sixth-ranked Wisconsin, 15th-ranked Kansas, and third-ranked Kentucky.

After that, Tennessee has three more non-conference games before the Vols start SEC play against Texas. From there, Tennessee will have to grind it out with a very difficult conference schedule, with tough games from the opener to the final game; this includes playing the defending National Champions Texas A&M in College Station.

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