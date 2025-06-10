Texas Tech baseball lands home-run hitter from the Big Ten
The Red Raiders made a huge splash in the transfer portal on Sunday, as it was reported that Maryland first baseman Hollis Porter had committed to Texas Tech. Porter, who was one of the top home-run hitters in the Big Ten last season, finished the year with a .303 batting average, 21 home runs, and 64 RBIs.
Here's a closer look at some of his top accomplishments with the Terrapins as a Redshirt Sophomore in 2025:
- Named Dick Howser Trophy National Co-Hitter of the Week (4/1)
- Named Big Ten Player of the Week (3/31)
- Played and started in 55 games
- Finished season with a .303 batting average, 13 doubles, 21 home runs, and 64 RBI
- Led team in both home runs and RBI
- Second on team with 70 hits
- Hit a two-run homer at Minnesota (5/9)
- Drove in game-winning run in extra-inning win at James Madison (5/7)
- Launched two-run home run at Penn State (5/3)
- Clubbed a pair of home runs and drove in five runs at Georgetown (4/29)
- Went 4-5 with a home run and three RBI against Nebraska (4/25)
- Hit a home runs and had three RBI at home against Georgetown (4/8)
- Went 5-6 with a double, two home runs, and six RBI against Northwestern (3/30)
- Had a pair of doubles and four RBI against Northwestern (3/29)
- Clubbed a home run and a double in three-hit game against George Mason (3/25)
- Went 3-6 with a pair of runs driven in at #12 Wake Forest (3/1)
- Had a home run, a double, and four RBI against Western Carolina (2/22)
- Hit first home run at Maryland against Ball State (2/15)
The 6-4, 225-pound slugger joins a Texas Tech team that finished 20-33 on the season, one of the worst seasons in program history. In fact, Tech's 33 losses last season are tied for the most since 1985 when the Red Raiders finished at 18-33.
But as we've seen in other sports around Lubbock, Texas Tech is committed to building championship rosters across the board. Star softball pitcher NiJaree Canady has now signed two seven-figure NIL deals with the Red Raiders, men's basketball star forward JT Topping reportedly landed a $4 million NIL deal, and it's estimated that the football program has invested over $25 million into the 2025 roster.
In total, it is estimated that Texas Tech will spend $55 million on its rosters across all sports in 2025, which could make it the top spender in all of college athletics.
