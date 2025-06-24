CBS Sports analyst claims Texas Tech's Christian Anderson poised for breakout season
With the Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball team poised to compete for a Big 12 title and become a National Championship contender in March, analysts are high on their talent. They return Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin and have brought in a talented group of game-ready transfers to bolster their lineup. At the heart of the team is a diminutive sophomore point guard by the name of Christian Anderson.
Anderson returns as a sophomore after a freshman campaign that saw him average 10.6 points per game. While he struggled in the Elite 8 against eventual champion Florida, he put up 22 points in the Sweet Sixteen in an overtime win against Arkansas. Anderson showed a moxie that belied his youth and prompted CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein to declare Anderson a potential breakout star for the 2025-26 season.
A team with as much talent as the Red Raiders will go as far as the floor general can lead them. Anderson will be able to dial up open threes based on the abilities of the forwards and shooting guards surrounding him. He will also be asked to increase his assists per game this year
(2.2 in 2024). Executing the offense and getting the players around him in the best positions to score will be his greatest task. Anderson has the skills and ability to do just that, and it could lead Texas Tech back to the national championship for the second time in program history.
