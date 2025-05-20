JUST IN: Darrion Williams has withdrawn from 2025 NBA Draft
According to reports, former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams has officially withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft. Although Williams made it clear that his preference was the NBA, his performance at the scouting combine certainly played a massive role in his decision to spend another year at the collegiate level.
Interestingly enough, Williams - who averaged 15.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, and 3.6 apg for Texas Tech last season - indicated that a return to Lubbock was still possible.
"Yeah, I'm open to it," Williams said. "But I want to be full in on the draft. I didn't want to be one foot in and one foot out. I'm fully into it. If I gotta go back, I'll go back. But I want to go to the draft."
While a return to Texas Tech may be possible, things are a little more complicated with the addition of Washington State transfer forward LeJuan Watts. With Williams in the portal and going through the draft process, Texas Tech had to be aggressive in finding his replacement - and they did just that with Watts. But the court is certainly big enough for two skilled forwards like Watts and Williams to co-exist, the only question now is whether or not that's a realistic possibility.
Williams is currently ranked as the third-best transfer portal player available according to On3. Along with Texas Tech, Kansas and NC State are among the top contenders for Williams at this point.
With rosters filling up quickly, expect Williams to make a decision in the very near future.
