Las Vegas set to host Texas Tech, Arkansas in 2030
The 2008-09 season was both the first and last time the Texas Tech Red Raiders played a game in Nevada. They faced off against the Nevada Wolfpack, coming away with a 35-19 victory in Reno, Nev.
However, the Red Raiders will make their return to the Silver State in 2030 for a non-conference matchup with the SEC's Arkansas Razorbacks, according to Brett McMurphy of On3.
Texas Tech and Arkansas have faced off on the gridiron 38 times in what was once considered a regional rivalry. After the dissolution of the Southwest Conference in 1995, shortly following Arkansas' departure for the SEC in 1992, the two teams have played just three times.
Before the two split conferences, they had played each other in every season from 1957 to 1991. After they went separate directions, they have played twice in the regular season (a home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015) and most recently in the 2024 Liberty Bowl, a 39-26 victory for the Razorbacks on Dec. 27, 2024.
In recent history, the matchup has been much more even, with Arkansas leading 2-1 and outscoring Texas Tech 112-89 this century. The Red Raiders even ended their run as Southwest Conference rivals on a two-game win streak. All-time, however, the edge is much more favorable in the Razorbacks' corner, leading 30-8.
The Red Raiders have never played a football game in Las Vegas, where they will make their debut in 2030 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Conference. The stadium broke ground in 2017 and can seat up to 65,000 attendees.
Before Texas Tech and Arkansas take the field, Allegiant Stadium is also set to host the BYU Cougars and Oregon State Beavers in 2028. The venue has also hosted several other college football events like the Las Vegas Bowl, the Vegas Kickoff Classic (2021, 2024), and the Pac-12 Football Championship Game.
Las Vegas will also host the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2027.
Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -