Texas Tech Big 12 basketball schedule unveiled, championship journey begins now
The Texas Tech men's basketball program has high hopes of bringing home the Big 12 Conference title in the 2025-2026 season. They have just found out who they will be battling to win the trophy. While the schedule looks "doable," some serious competitors are standing in the way of the Red Raiders' goal.
Two of the three "home and away" teams Tech faces are ranked in the top 15 in most preseason polls. Houston is ranked number two in On3's preseason poll, while BYU is 15th overall in most polls. For the home-only games, Tech notably has to deal with perennial power Kansas (17th). For away-only opponents, Tech will be traveling to Arizona (20th) and Iowa State (8th).
Tech is ranked 19th in the very same On3 preseason poll, so expectations are pretty high in Lubbock. Drawing Big 12 favorite and National Championship contender Houston twice is not optimal. Beating Houston is going to be a tall task for any team next year. With the talent the Red Raiders have returning and the game-ready players they have added in the portal, any game is a winnable game. They will have to beat some quality opponents, protect home court, and steal a few on the road to snatch the Big 12 away from Houston, but they have the pieces to do so.
