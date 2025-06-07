College basketball legend Dick Vitale places Texas Tech in his 'Dazzling Dozen'
Texas Tech men's basketball keeps racking up pre-season accolades as analysts pile on the Red Raider bandwagon. While preseason predictions and rankings mean very little, Tech has been getting a ton of love, showing that experts are optimistic about their chances to be a force next season. The latest expert to praise the Red Raiders is none other than college hoops legend Dick Vitale.
Vitale included Tech in his pre-season "Dazzling Dozen", the list of his top 12 teams in college hoops right now. Along with Tech, Vitale has Purdue, Michigan, UConn, Florida, St. John's, BYU, Arkansas, Houston, Duke, and UCLA on his prestigious list. The Red Raiders utilized NIL to compete in the transfer portal and are bringing back the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, JT Toppin.
With Toppin and dazzling point guard Christian Anderson, Jr returning, the Red Raiders looked to be a solid squad going into the 2025-26 season. Adding five game-ready transfers pushed the tech to the top of college basketball for next year. Analysts state that LeJuan Watts is a highly regarded player with a unique skillset to be a scorer and defender. Donovan Atwell will contribute to the team's depth and versatility. Tyeree Bryan, who adds another strong player to the roster. Luke Bamgboye provides a significant man presence and rim defense. Josiah Moseley adds depth in the frontcourt, a position where Texas Tech lacked depth last season. Now, Red Raider fans hope this team can gel and meet some of the lofty expectations that have been placed upon them this offseason.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech GM who turned down Notre Dame compares Red Raiders to Oregon Ducks
Big 12 Championship within reach as Texas Tech leans into NIL and transfer portal
Texas Tech in the mix for elite Top 25 recruit, nephew of former first-round NBA Draft pick