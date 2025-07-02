Red Raider Review

Texas Tech point guard continues to light up international competition

Jerred Johnson

Texas Tech sophomore point guard Christian Anderson has decided to use the Fiba Under 19 international tournament as his own personal coming out party. The electric, speedy, and athletic point guard has dominated the competition while playing with Team Germany. After a solid 14-point performance against China, Anderson came out with a vengeance in his next game against Team Canada.

In a 104-88 drubbing of the Canadians, Anderson showed he can be a lethal marksman, along with his innate ability to get to the hoop. He shot a sizzling 5-for-10 from three-point range on his way to a game-high 29 total points. The young guard has been showing the world his skill set while making opposing Big 12 coaches scratch their heads in wonderment as to how they will slow him down next year.

Anderson and Team Germany finished pool play with a 3-0 record and are moving forward on a collision course with Team USA. That team has a coaching staff that is very familiar with Anderson and his abilities. Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland is one of the assistants for Team USA, and I am sure he has been keeping an eye on his star guard. With Anderson improving in leaps and bounds from his first year in college, the Red Raiders are ready to make national noise on the hardwood next year. An incredible summer experience and opportunity for development at Anderson has turned into a highlight reel of plays.

Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

