Texas Tech guard leads Germany to blowout win over China in FIBA Tourney

.@chrisanders2024 went for 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in a 90-66 win over China to help move Germany to 2-0 in Group B pool play.



Anderson is back at it Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. against Canada in the final pool play game. #TTW | #FIBAU19 pic.twitter.com/FxPiAEUPOL