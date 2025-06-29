Texas Tech guard leads Germany to blowout win over China in FIBA Tourney

Red Raider Review

Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson returns to Lubbock for his sophomore season with high expectations, high expectations for himself personally and for his talented club as a whole. Anderson was a critical part of Tech's success last year, averaging over 10 points per game in his freshman season. This year, he and college basketball analysts expect that point total to increase substantially, and his contributions to rise accordingly.

During the offseason, Anderson has been starring with his German FIBA Under-19 club. Anderson was born in Atlanta but has German heritage, allowing him to choose to compete with the German squad. He's shown that he will be a force to reckon with in college hoops next year, based on his play in the FIBA U19. In a recent blowout win over China (90-66), the 6-foot-2 guard went off for 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Anderons has shown off his speed, vision, and ability to slash to the hoop during pool play. Red Raider fans following Christian during the FIBA tournament have to be overly excited for what he is bringing back to the Lone Star State. Paired with a deep transfer portal class, and the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, JT Toppin, Anderson and the Red Raiders could be a formidable squad next season.

