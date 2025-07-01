Texas Tech looking to slow down Michigan's recruiting momentum and snag elite safety
Texas Tech is in a dog fight with a Big Ten juggernaut for the commitment of Panther Creek (TX) safety Donovan Webb. Webb has been predicted to Michigan by multiple analysts, but Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire has turned up the heat on Webb. Now it seems he could end up in Lubbock after all.
The Michigan Wolverines' recruiting in June was nothing short of spectacular. That has not swayed the efforts of McGuire and his staff. They have had a target on Webb for months now and seem determined to keep in-state talent home. While it is never an easy task to go head-to-head with a brand like Michigan, Tech has its own NIL power, and they have a good product lined up to make national news next year.
Webb would be a great addition to Texas Tech's growing 2026 class. The Red Raiders have put a lot of effort into the transfer portal to secure game-ready players. Their recruiting efforts reflect this, as they are targeting players who may not be five-star but have tremendous upside. Webb appears to be a young man who could challenge for significant playing time by year two and become a game-changing defender within three years. If McGuire and his staff can hold off the Wolverines, momentum could push the Red Raiders toward an amazing recruiting month in July.
