Texas Tech set to return to Dickie's Arena to face LSU Tigers
The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team is making its return to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, where it will participate in the 2025 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Texas Tech will take on the LSU Tigers in a cross-conference affair, just the 10th meeting all-time between the two programs.
The Red Raiders faced Texas A&M in 2024 (72-67 loss) and Vanderbilt in 2023 (76-54 win). The team is 1-2 at Dickies Arena, losing against Houston in a non-conference matchup in 2020. This will mark the third consecutive SEC opponent for Texas Tech at Dickies Arena.
LSU and Texas Tech have faced off five times since 2013 after a half-century gap between their last meeting. The Red Raiders lead the series 3-2 in that span, riding a three-game win streak (including two road wins) and have a 6-3 advantage all-time. This will be the first neutral-site matchup.
The Tigers were 14-18 last season in a stacked SEC, which set the record for most teams in a single NCAA Tournament from the same conference. LSU was 3-15 in conference action.
Texas Tech and Texas A&M's 2024 matchup drew a sold-out crowd, and Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland applauded the energy in the 2023 contest against Vanderbilt.
"It was a remarkable crowd with the Red Raiders in full force in Dickies Arena," McCasland said. "It was a home game for us with the energy of the crowd."
Most of Texas Tech's 2025-26 schedule is yet to be released. A road trip to Champaign, Ill., is scheduled for Nov. 11, followed by a trip to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Championship. Texas Tech will open the tournament against Wake Forest before facing either Purdue or Memphis.
Tickets for the Red Raiders' contest at Dickies Arena will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, according to the team's press release. An exclusive presale will be made available to Red Raider Club members and Red Raider Basketball season ticket holders beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
