Texas Tech set to return to Dickie's Arena to face LSU Tigers

The USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge is returning to Dickies Arena on December 7th! Don’t miss TCU vs. UNT and Texas Tech vs. LSU!



Presale is available August 20th from 10am – 10pm with unlock code DICKIES. Tickets go on sale August 21st at 10am. pic.twitter.com/ayQXd1dDEY