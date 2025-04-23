Texas Tech starting guard enters transfer portal amid NCAA legal battle
Late on Tuesday, On3 had reported that Texas Tech guard Elijah Hawkins had entered the NCAA transfer portal. Hawkins started 34 games for the Red Raiders during the 2024-25 season and averaged 9.1 points and 6.5 assists per game.
Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Hawkins spent one year at Minnesota where he averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 assists per game.
Hawkins is currently out of college eligibility, but he's entering the portal in hopes that current lawsuits against the NCAA could result in a 5th year of eligibility.
Among the 2,000 student-athletes who have entered the portal since the NCAA Tournament, there are some who have entered in hopes that a House vs. NCAA ruling could grant them another year of eligibility.
"The moves come with the looming House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement decision looming as soon as this month that could change NCAA eligibility rules, and in theory may offer a new framework on the previous four-year eligibility clock that has long been in place," CBS Sports explained. "The case hangs over the sport as coaches and players await the ruling, which could have a significant impact on what teams and players do in the coming months and how rosters are constructed.
"With so much uncertainty surrounding that case and how it may be ruled on, players seem to be portaling with no remaining eligibility on the hope of keeping flexibility open. Technically doing so is legal, though at the moment it amounts to no more than a waste of clerical work."
