Caleb Rogers hangs up on Raiders' head coach Pete Carroll in NFL Draft call
There's no question that things can get a bit chaotic when players hear their names called in the NFL Draft. Often surrounded by family and friends, the excitement that comes from getting that phone call is a testament to the years of hard work and dedication that it took to get there. So when Texas Tech's Caleb Rogers took the call from the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, it led to a funny moment that left Pete Carroll hanging on the other end.
On Sunday, the official Twitter/X account for the Raiders confirmed that Rogers accidentally hung up on Carroll during the draft night call. During a press conference, Raiders GM John Spytek - sitting next to Carroll - said that Rogers was so excited that he hung up on the head coach.
"Caleb was so excited that he hung up on coach," Spytek said. "So he got over there and he wasn't even there."
"He's in trouble with me, so I want you to know that," Carroll jokingly added.
Rogers also shared his side of the story, admitting that the excitement of that phone call led to the confusion.
"I mean, my friends couldn't help but to just start yelling. So I had to run away from everybody, and I couldn't really hear everybody. All I'm asking is, 'are you guys about to make me a Raider?' So I kinda jumped off. They followed me, of course. I mean, you know, as I expected them to. I'm talking on the phone, I'm trying to hear, I'm telling them how excited I am. I told them to send me the playbook tomorrow, put me on a plane tomorrow, I'm ready. I'm ready to be a Raider, I'm ready to be a part of this organization. And then I thought the phone call was over. The o-line coach called me and Carroll was with him, he said, 'you hung up on me!'
Obviously it was an honest mistake that both sides found amusing, but Rogers believes that story could be fun to look back on after he's had a long and successful career on Las Vegas.
"The idea of hanging up on Pete Carroll, someone who I've watched coach my whole life, is insane. So hopefully it's a funny story that we can tell sometime here in the future when I've been a Raider for 12 years and I'm leaving a legacy. And it all started with me hanging up on the head coach before I even got there."
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Social media reacts to Texas Tech landing five-star WR transfer Micah Hudson
Texas Tech NFL Draft Tracker: Where your favorite Red Raiders are headed
CBS Sports predicts Texas Tech's 2025 win total, could lead to CFB Playoff appearance