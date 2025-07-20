Can Texas Tech capitalize on a favorable nonconference slate?
Texas Tech fans have reason for optimism heading into the 2025 season, and it starts with a remarkably manageable nonconference schedule. According to On3, the Red Raiders boast one of the easiest paths to early wins in all of college football, and the easiest within the Big 12 conference. This sets up nicely for a team looking to build momentum before diving into the always-competitive conference play. A strong start could be crucial for confidence and recruiting down the line.
The schedule is designed for success. Texas Tech kicks things off August 30th at home against Arkansas Pine Bluff, followed by Kent State and Oregon State – all within the friendly confines of Jones AT&T Stadium. These are games the Red Raiders should be heavily favored to win, providing a valuable opportunity to fine-tune the offense and defense before facing tougher opponents.
BetMGM currently has Texas Tech’s win total over/under set at 8.5 for the 2025 season. Considering the favorable nonconference schedule, hitting that number – and potentially exceeding it – feels very achievable. If the Red Raiders can capitalize on these early opportunities, they could be poised for a strong season and a potential push for a Big 12 title run.
