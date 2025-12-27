SI

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 for Ravens vs. Packers

Geoff Ulrich

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Ravens vs. Packers on Dec. 27. New users only.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Ravens vs. Packers on Dec. 27. New users only. / Sports Illustrated

BetMGM New. CLAIM NOW. dark. Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets

The Baltimore Ravens face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 27, in a crucial late-season matchup. New BetMGM users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and provides excellent value for betting on this pivotal game, along with other sportsbook promos.

BetMGM bonus code details for Saturday's game

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any market, including the Ravens vs. Packers matchup. If your wager wins, you keep the cash winnings and your original stake.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets with specific distribution rules. Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount. Wagers exceeding $50 are divided into five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original wager. For example, a losing $100 bet on the Ravens would result in five $20 bonus bets, while a $40 wager on the Packers would return one $40 bonus bet.

Key terms include:

  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
  • Available for any sports market, including NFL games.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code offer

Claiming this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps before Saturday's Ravens vs. Packers game.

  1. Click a link on this page to register with BetMGM using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500.
  2. Complete account verification by providing required personal information and identification.
  3. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place your first real money wager on any market, including Saturday's NFL game.
  5. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately; if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for NFL games and other major sporting events throughout the week.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Geoff Ulrich
GEOFF ULRICH

Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.

Home/Betting Promo