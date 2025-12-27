BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 for Ravens vs. Packers
The Baltimore Ravens face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 27, in a crucial late-season matchup. New BetMGM users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and provides excellent value for betting on this pivotal game, along with other sportsbook promos.
BetMGM bonus code details for Saturday's game
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any market, including the Ravens vs. Packers matchup. If your wager wins, you keep the cash winnings and your original stake.
If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets with specific distribution rules. Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount. Wagers exceeding $50 are divided into five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original wager. For example, a losing $100 bet on the Ravens would result in five $20 bonus bets, while a $40 wager on the Packers would return one $40 bonus bet.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Available for any sports market, including NFL games.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code offer
Claiming this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps before Saturday's Ravens vs. Packers game.
- Click a link on this page to register with BetMGM using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information and identification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Saturday's NFL game.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately; if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for NFL games and other major sporting events throughout the week.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.