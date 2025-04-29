Can Texas Tech land 5-star OT Felix Ojo?
The Red Raiders are fresh off of a massive recruiting weekend, welcoming some of the top prospects in the country to Lubbock. Among the impressive group that was on campus was five-star OT Felix Ojo, the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Texas. Ojo was joined by fellow blue chip recruits Jamarion Carlton and Donovan Webb.
In addition to being the No. 1 prospect in the state of Texas, Ojo is also ranked as the No. 3 OT in the nation and the No. 4 overall prospect nationally. Obviously landing the 6-7, 274-pound tackle would be a huge win for head coach Joey McGuire, but it won't come easy.
As of now, the overwhelming belief is that Ojo is a lock for the Texas, with On3 giving the Longhorns a 90.1 percent chance in this recruitment. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, and Ole Miss are all in the mix, but the safe bet is that Ojo remains home in the state of Texas.
While battling with the Longhorns on the recruiting trail is certainly an uphill battle, the Red Raiders have flexed their muscle in the world of NIL as of late. In fact, Texas Tech is believed to be one of the biggest spenders in all of college football when it comes to utilizing the powers of Name, Image, and Likeness. With a strong NIL program, along with some of the best facilities anywhere in the country, it seems like it would be a mistake to count the Red Raiders out in this recruitment.
Felix Ojo, OT: Five-Star (2026)
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Size: 6-7, 279 pounds
- In-state ranking: No. 2 overall
- National ranking (position): No. 3 OT
- National ranking (overall): No. 11
- Rivals FutureCast: Texas
