CBS Sports' Brad Crawford predicts Big 12 title and CFP No. 8 seed for Texas Tech
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports has released his preseason outlook for the College Football Playoff, predicting a strong performance from the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He anticipates that Texas Tech will win the Big 12 and earn the No. 8 seed in the playoff. This bold prediction has generated considerable excitement among Red Raider nation. With a high-powered offense led by senior quarterback Behren Morton and a defense anchored by David Bailey and Lee Hunter, Texas Tech appears well-positioned for success.
The Big 12 conference is unpredictable, making it the toughest to forecast at this early stage. However, all indications suggest that Texas Tech has the potential to rise above the competition and secure its first Big 12 championship this year. The Red Raiders combine veteran leadership with fresh talent, giving them an advantage over other programs like Kansas State and Arizona State. Crawford projects that Texas Tech's explosive playmakers and solid defense will lead them to a conference title, which would electrify the fan base in Lubbock.
Securing the No. 8 seed would be a significant achievement for Texas Tech. Many believe the Red Raiders can meet Crawford's expectations, dominate the Big 12, and advance deep into the playoffs.