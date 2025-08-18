Joel Klatt predicts Michigan Wolverines to make the CFP, leaves Texas Tech out
Joel Klatt has released his College Football Playoff predictions, and he did not include the Red Raiders in his forecast. Klatt projects Penn State as the number one seed, Texas as the second seed, Clemson as the third seed, and Ohio State to complete the top four. While these predictions are noteworthy, his choice of Kansas State as the Big 12 champion overlooks the potential of Texas Tech. The Red Raiders, with their strong defense and dynamic offense, are well-positioned to claim the Big 12 title this year, regardless of Klatt's prediction.
Klatt's decision to include Michigan as the 11th seed raises some eyebrows. With a true freshman quarterback leading the Wolverines, their playoff berth seems like a risky bet. A rookie signal-caller could struggle against elite Big Ten competition, while Texas Tech's experienced roster, which includes standout transfer portal additions, offers proven reliability. Klatt's confidence in Michigan over the Red Raiders may come across as a slight to the fans in Lubbock.
Texas Tech's exclusion from Klatt's playoff predictions only fuels the team's determination. With Behren Morton guiding the offense and defensive standout players like David Bailey and Lee Hunter bolstering the line, the Red Raiders are poised for a run at the Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff this fall.