Texas Tech's David Bailey and Lee Hunter named college football All Transfer Defense
The Texas Tech defense is receiving well-deserved recognition. David Bailey and Lee Hunter have been named to the Week-to-Week All Transfer Defense Team, which highlights players who have entered the transfer portal and are expected to make a significant impact on their new teams. Bailey, an edge rusher from Stanford, combines speed and power that will challenge Big 12 quarterbacks. Hunter, a defensive tackle from UCF, brings strength to the front line, helping to stop the run and create disruption at the line of scrimmage.
These two players are game-changers for the Red Raider defense. Bailey led Stanford in tackles for loss, quarterback hurries, sacks, and forced fumbles last season, and he is now ready to shine in Lubbock. Hunter's size and quickness will help fill rushing lanes and enable linebackers to make plays. Together, they are part of a revamped defensive line that has fans excited for this season. With these additions from the transfer portal, the team is building an imposing front line that opponents will fear.
As the season approaches, Bailey and Hunter may be pivotal in leading Texas Tech to a breakout year. Their influence could guide the Red Raiders toward securing a Big 12 title.