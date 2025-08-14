Red Raider Review

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton included on the preseason watch list for the Manning Award

Behren Morton earned a spot on the prestigious Manning Award Preseason Watch List, announced Thursday by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

David Lewis

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2025 Manning Award. This prestigious award honors the nation's top college quarterback, and Morton's inclusion reflects high expectations for the Red Raiders' senior quarterback. In addition to the Manning Award, Morton is also on the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award, the Wuerffel Trophy, and the Maxwell Award.

Morton, a fifth-year senior from Eastland, is coming off a remarkable 2024 season in which he threw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns, completing 63% of his passes despite battling a shoulder injury. Now fully healthy, he is poised to lead Tech's high-powered offense under new coordinator Mack Leftwich. Morton's arm talent and grit have caught the attention of the Manning family—Archie, Peyton, and Eli—who back this award that celebrates excellence at the quarterback position.

As one of 27 quarterbacks on the list, Morton joins an elite group, with the Big 12 Conference featuring seven selections. Texas Tech football fans are excited about Morton's potential to ascend the Red Raiders' record books and possibly achieve 10,000 career passing yards. With dynamic receivers like Micah Hudson and Coy Eakin at his disposal, Morton has the opportunity to make a strong case for the award by the end of the season.

Big 12 Media Days
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

