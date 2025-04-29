Cincinnati Bengals reveal Texas Tech Rookie RB Tahj Brooks' number
The Cincinnati Bengals got what seems like one of the biggest steals in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Tahj Brooks in the 6th round with the 193rd overall pick. At 5-9, 214-pounds, Brooks established himself as a legend in Lubbock, becoming the program's all-time leading rusher during the 2024 season. He finished his Texas Tech career with 4,557 rushing yards in 56 career games, and became the only running back in program history with multiple 1,500-yard rushing seasons in his career.
On Tuesday, the Bengals released the numbers for their rookies and it looks like Brooks will be sporting No. 25 in the orange and black.
Here's a look at some of the other incredible accomplishments Brooks achieved during his time at Texas Tech:
- Became Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher late in the 2024 season, snapping Byron Hanspard’s career record late in the Colorado (11/9) game. He closed his career with 4,557 rushing yards over his 56 career games played.
- The only Red Raider in program history with multiple 1,500-yard rushing seasons over his career. His 1,538 rushing yards in 2023 ranked fourth all-time in program history, while his 1,505 rushing yards in 2024 was sixth.
- Set the Texas Tech record with 23 career 100-yard games, including 19 that came during his final two seasons alone. The previous record of 21 was set by Byron Hanspard from 1994-96.
- Set the Texas Tech single-season record with 11 games of at least 100 rushing yards, breaking the previous mark of 10 that was set by both Byron “Bam” Morris (1993) and Byron Hanspard (1996) during their respective Doak Walker Award campaigns.
- Broke the Texas Tech career record with 879 career rushing attempts, topping the previous mark of 789 that was set by Ricky Williams from 1997-01.
- Finished his career with six different 150-yard rushing games, which ranked tied for fourth all-time in program history.
- Recorded six 150-yard rushing games in his career, which ranked tied for fourth in program history. He notched three of those 150-yard games in 2024 alone, which was tied for the sixth highest single-season total in school history.
- Recorded 45 rushing touchdowns over his career, the third-highest total in program history trailing only James Gray (52) and Taurean Henderson (50).
- Finished with 47 career touchdowns (45 rushing, 2 receiving), which ranked third all-time in program history.
- Totaled 18 touchdowns in 2024 (17 rushing, 1 receiving), which was tied for seventh in program. That resulted in 108 points, which was tied for the ninth-highest total in program history.
- Scored 284 career points behind 45 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns and one two-point conversion. It ranked as the sixth-most points scored in a career in program history.
- Capped his career with 5,126 all-purpose yards, which ranked fifth all-time in program history. He is one of seven players in school history to finish with at least 5,000 all-purpose yards.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Social media reacts to Texas Tech landing five-star WR transfer Micah Hudson
Texas Tech NFL Draft Tracker: Where your favorite Red Raiders are headed
CBS Sports predicts Texas Tech's 2025 win total, could lead to CFB Playoff appearance