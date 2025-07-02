Red Raider Review

Elite receiver releases "Final Three" as a Big 12 battle between Texas Tech, Baylor, and TCU rages

Jerred Johnson

A general view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet . Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
A general view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet . Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Elite four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell has released his "Final Three" schools in his recruitment. The stage is set for an all-Big 12 battle for the services of the young star. Campbell is down to Texas Tech, Baylor, and TCU as he decides where he will take his high-level abilities after his senior season.

Currently, the Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire look to be in good shape to secure Campbell's commitment. On3 has Texas Tech at an 18.7% chance of closing the battle with a win. However, Baylor at 16.4% is well within striking distance. Tech will need to stay firm in its commitment to get Campbell on campus and add his speed and elite hands to their 2026 recruiting class.

While On3 has the battle pretty close, I think Tech has a healthy lead here. I believe when it is all said and done, Campbell will be a Red Raider. Even the graphic he shared leans towards Tech as he is sitting out front in their gear with the other two schools seemingly faded into the background. Campbell is not just a Texas recruit; he lives in Lubbock, so McGuire and his staff are placing high emphasis on securing his commitment. Ultimately, I believe they will succeed in doing just that.

McGuir
Head coach Joey McGuire / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech looking to slow down Michigan's recruiting momentum and snag elite safety

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?

Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout

Texas Tech ready for explosive July as top recruiting targets near decision dates

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football