Elite receiver releases "Final Three" as a Big 12 battle between Texas Tech, Baylor, and TCU rages
Elite four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell has released his "Final Three" schools in his recruitment. The stage is set for an all-Big 12 battle for the services of the young star. Campbell is down to Texas Tech, Baylor, and TCU as he decides where he will take his high-level abilities after his senior season.
Currently, the Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire look to be in good shape to secure Campbell's commitment. On3 has Texas Tech at an 18.7% chance of closing the battle with a win. However, Baylor at 16.4% is well within striking distance. Tech will need to stay firm in its commitment to get Campbell on campus and add his speed and elite hands to their 2026 recruiting class.
While On3 has the battle pretty close, I think Tech has a healthy lead here. I believe when it is all said and done, Campbell will be a Red Raider. Even the graphic he shared leans towards Tech as he is sitting out front in their gear with the other two schools seemingly faded into the background. Campbell is not just a Texas recruit; he lives in Lubbock, so McGuire and his staff are placing high emphasis on securing his commitment. Ultimately, I believe they will succeed in doing just that.
