Red Raider Review

ESPN reports a bizarre twist in the saga of BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff

Jerred Johnson

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12)
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

BYU's starting quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, was embroiled in the worst type of case. Facing a civil suit for sexual assault, Retzlaff admitted to consensual sexual contact with the alleged victim. The victim claimed it was a non-consensual act. It did not matter to the BYU athletic department, though. Premarital sex is a violation of the BYU honor code, and Retzlaff was facing a significant suspension along with the civil suit and possibly a criminal suit.

Retzlaff decided to enter the transfer portal rather than face a suspension. Now the alleged victim is dropping her civil suit against Retzlaff—no word on whether the criminal aspect of the case is still an option.

The honor code violation, which prompted Retzlaff to transfer, weakened a BYU team that was expected to have a chance to compete for the Big 12 Championship. Texas Tech certainly gained with the loss of Retzlaff from BYU. They return one of the most senior quarterbacks in the country in Behren Morton, and the Red Raiders have to be favored above BYU in the Big 12 standings now. This is a sad story that could have ruined or derailed a young man's career. Not sure if this is the end of the story or not.

Morto
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?

Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout

Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders aim to end brutal 17-year drought in 2025

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football