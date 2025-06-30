ESPN reports a bizarre twist in the saga of BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff
BYU's starting quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, was embroiled in the worst type of case. Facing a civil suit for sexual assault, Retzlaff admitted to consensual sexual contact with the alleged victim. The victim claimed it was a non-consensual act. It did not matter to the BYU athletic department, though. Premarital sex is a violation of the BYU honor code, and Retzlaff was facing a significant suspension along with the civil suit and possibly a criminal suit.
Retzlaff decided to enter the transfer portal rather than face a suspension. Now the alleged victim is dropping her civil suit against Retzlaff—no word on whether the criminal aspect of the case is still an option.
The honor code violation, which prompted Retzlaff to transfer, weakened a BYU team that was expected to have a chance to compete for the Big 12 Championship. Texas Tech certainly gained with the loss of Retzlaff from BYU. They return one of the most senior quarterbacks in the country in Behren Morton, and the Red Raiders have to be favored above BYU in the Big 12 standings now. This is a sad story that could have ruined or derailed a young man's career. Not sure if this is the end of the story or not.
