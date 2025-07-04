ESPN reports Texas Tech commit Felix Ojo signed a $5.1 million fully guaranteed deal
Texas Tech shocked the college football world by securing the commitment of offensive lineman Felix Ojo. Ojo is ranked as the seventh-best player in the nation, regardless of position. At no point during his recruitment did Ojo have Texas Tech on his final list of schools, and he only visited Lubbock once. Naturally, sports analysts were scratching their collective heads, wondering how Tech general manager James Blanchard and head coach Joey McGuire pulled this one off. Now we have the answer.
ESPN has reported, via Ojo's agent, Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management, that the University of Texas Tech signed Ojo to a 3-year $5.1-million revenue-sharing contract. The contract is believed to be the largest of its kind in college sports, and the kicker is that it is fully guaranteed. With revenue sharing going into effect on July 1st, the Red Raiders did not wait to flex their revenue money in securing Ojo.
The landscape of college sports is changing rapidly, and Texas Tech is clearly at the forefront of these changes, with no issues using the new rules to benefit its programs. A player like Ojo can change the entire view of a program. Elite players should be considering Texas Tech as a viable option, and based on the tweet from their GM, I expect more fireworks soon. Hang on tight, Red Raiders fans, this is going to be a wild ride.
