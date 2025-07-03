Red Raider Review

Father of recent Texas Tech commit puts on recruiting hat via social media post

Jerred Johnson

A Texas Tech helmet is seen before the Texas Tech football team's spring game
A Texas Tech helmet is seen before the Texas Tech football team's spring game / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Fresh off a big-time recruiting win over Big Ten powerhouse Michigan, Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire are looking to have a big July. Many analysts see Tech as a program that could have an explosive July and shoot up the team recruiting rankings. Landing four-star safety Donovan Webb, who had been predicted to Michigan for over a month, was a critical first step. Who knew that, along with securing Webb's commitment, the team would also receive help from his family?

Family plays a huge role in the recruitment of any athlete. Mom and Dad, as well as extended family members, have a significant influence on these young athletes. Winning over the family and understanding the dynamics of each athlete's family is paramount in getting a commitment. Winning them over to the point that they start recruiting for you is a whole other level of trust. That is what appears to have happened with Webb as his father took to "X" to tell other recruits that Tech is building something special.

Four-star Texas product Chase Campbell is set to pick his school with an all-Big 12 Final Four consisting of Texas Tech, Baylor, and Kansas State. It is clear where Donovan's father, Dennis Webb, Jr, thinks Campbell should go. Most analysts predict that Mr. Webb's hopes will come true, with Campbell expected to play his college ball in Lubbock. Buckle up, Red Raiders fans; July could be a program-changing month.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Social media explodes as Texas Tech snatches elite safety away from Michigan

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?

Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout

Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders aim to end brutal 17-year drought in 2025

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football