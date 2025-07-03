Father of recent Texas Tech commit puts on recruiting hat via social media post
Fresh off a big-time recruiting win over Big Ten powerhouse Michigan, Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire are looking to have a big July. Many analysts see Tech as a program that could have an explosive July and shoot up the team recruiting rankings. Landing four-star safety Donovan Webb, who had been predicted to Michigan for over a month, was a critical first step. Who knew that, along with securing Webb's commitment, the team would also receive help from his family?
Family plays a huge role in the recruitment of any athlete. Mom and Dad, as well as extended family members, have a significant influence on these young athletes. Winning over the family and understanding the dynamics of each athlete's family is paramount in getting a commitment. Winning them over to the point that they start recruiting for you is a whole other level of trust. That is what appears to have happened with Webb as his father took to "X" to tell other recruits that Tech is building something special.
Four-star Texas product Chase Campbell is set to pick his school with an all-Big 12 Final Four consisting of Texas Tech, Baylor, and Kansas State. It is clear where Donovan's father, Dennis Webb, Jr, thinks Campbell should go. Most analysts predict that Mr. Webb's hopes will come true, with Campbell expected to play his college ball in Lubbock. Buckle up, Red Raiders fans; July could be a program-changing month.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -