Social media explodes as Texas Tech snatches elite safety away from Michigan
In this story:
The Red Raider fan base is ecstatic after their team secured the commitment of elite four-star Donovan Webb. Not only is getting a Webb critical to their future, but they also kept an in-state prospect home, and they beat out some big names to do it. The Michigan Wolverines had been trending for Webb for well over a month. Tech never gave in, and they ended up flipping the crystal ball predictions their way a few days before actually securing Webb's commitment. Soon after that commitment, the Red Raiders' social media channels started sharing the news and excitement, including a humorous video from head coach Joey McGuire.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game
Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?
Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout
Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders aim to end brutal 17-year drought in 2025
Published