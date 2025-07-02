Red Raider Review

Social media explodes as Texas Tech snatches elite safety away from Michigan

The Red Raider fan base is ecstatic after their team secured the commitment of elite four-star Donovan Webb. Not only is getting a Webb critical to their future, but they also kept an in-state prospect home, and they beat out some big names to do it. The Michigan Wolverines had been trending for Webb for well over a month. Tech never gave in, and they ended up flipping the crystal ball predictions their way a few days before actually securing Webb's commitment. Soon after that commitment, the Red Raiders' social media channels started sharing the news and excitement, including a humorous video from head coach Joey McGuire.

