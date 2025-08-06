Felix Ojo goes to work recruiting five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton to Texas Tech
Texas Tech football is entering a new era under head coach Joey McGuire. Coming off a strong offseason, the Red Raiders are generating real buzz—not just for what they could do on the field this fall, but for how the program is now being perceived.
That shift became undeniable when 2026 five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo committed in early July.
Ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the country by 247Sports, Ojo is not only the No. 2 offensive tackle nationally—he’s the highest-rated recruit in Texas Tech program history and the top player in the state of Texas.
Landing him was more than a big win as it was a statement. A sign that McGuire’s vision for the program is starting to resonate with elite talent.
Ojo isn’t done quite yet.
On Tuesday afternoon, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman took to social media to try and bring another five-star to Lubbock: 2027 edge rusher LaDamion Guyton. He is expected to announce his commitment on Wednesday, with Georgia widely viewed as the favorite.
But Ojo made his pitch clear.
“Yk the move shock the world twin,” Ojo wrote on X.
Texas Tech isn’t usually a school you hear about in national recruiting talks, but that might be starting to change. Ojo’s commitment has people talking and could get other top players looking at Lubbock a little differently.
Change like this doesn’t happen fast, but this feels like a step in the right direction. Ojo clearly believes in what’s being built—and he’s already trying to help bring others along.
Whether or not Guyton follows remains to be seen. But Ojo is already acting like a cornerstone for the future—and doing his part to recruit one.
For Texas Tech, that kind of player-led momentum may be just as valuable as any five-star ranking.