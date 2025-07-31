Texas Tech QB returns healthy and stronger than ever
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has returned to practice, fully cleared and 100% healthy after missing spring camp due to a shoulder injury sustained in December. The redshirt junior, who has battled injuries throughout his career, is showing no signs of rust in Lubbock. Morton's return is a significant boost for the Red Raiders' offense, as his powerful arm and leadership are crucial to their aspirations in the Big 12. Early reports from camp highlight his crisp throws and renewed confidence, signaling a breakout season could be on the horizon.
Morton's 2024 campaign was characterized by resilience, as he played through a grade-5 AC joint sprain, often able to practice only once a week. Despite this injury, he managed to throw for over 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns, solidifying his legacy as one of the toughest players in the game. During training camp, teammates have praised his improved mobility and sharp accuracy as he prepares for what could be his biggest season yet. His determination and ability to overcome adversity have garnered support from both his team and football fans everywhere.
With Morton back fully healthy, Texas Tech's offense looks primed to explode under new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich. Paired with a talented roster, the return of Morton puts the Red Raiders in a position to compete for the Big 12 championship and a potential spot in the CFP.
A Texas Tech helmet is seen before the Texas Tech football team's spring game. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
