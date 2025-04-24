HOW TO WATCH: 2025 NFL Draft order, schedule
It's the biggest week of the NFL offseason, and the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place tonight (April 24) beginning at 8 pm ET. This year's NFL Draft takes place outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, providing an iconic backdrop for the three day event. Top players to watch for in the first round include Miami QB Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, Michigan DL Mason Graham, and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Here's a look at the current first round draft order:
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
Here's a look at the complete schedule:
- Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 pm ET
- Round 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7 pm ET
- Round 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at noon ET
You can catch all of the action on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Streaming options include ESPN+, NFL+, Hulu+ and YouTube TV.
