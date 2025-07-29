'I feel great about all 3' — Joey McGuire shines light on expectations for RB room
Is too much of a good thing a problem? When it comes to Texas Tech's running back room, head coach Joey McGuire does not seem to think so. He expressed optimism in the depth at the position heading into the 2025-26 season, sharing what his expectations are for a unit he said he would like to call "The Committee."
"I'm trying to get them to nickname themselves 'The Committee,'" McGuire said, which he acknowledged was a nod to his back-to-back state title-winning running back room at Cedar Hills High School in 2013-14.
The Red Raiders notably brought in USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner, who averaged over seven yards per carry in 2024 while adding 567 scrimmage yards. He is expected to have an immediate role in the offense, though he may cede work to some of the returning running backs.
The team brought back J'Koby Williams, a young, versatile back who had 123 yards on 15 carries as a freshman against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl, and Cameron Dickey, a 5'10" sophomore from Austin, Texas, who appeared in 12 of 13 games as a freshman.
"I feel great about all three of those guys [Joyner, Williams, and Dickey]," McGuire said. "I think it's going to be really important that we find ways to do things with all three of them."
Williams and Dickey were heavily involved in special teams in 2024, and 2025 is expected to be no different. McGuire said that all three running backs would participate in special teams, with Williams expected to be the Day 1 kick returner and Dickey the off returner. Williams is also working on potentially becoming the team's full-time punt returner.
"I think you're going to see some different things where we're in two-back [formations] because J'Koby can play some slot and being able to move him around. Somebody's going to start … somebody's going to have to take the first snap against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but it's really like, I'm OK with whoever's in there."
While he was not concrete in who that would be, McGuire expressed optimism that one of the running backs will emerge throughout the season. "I do think there's going to be somebody that really steps up, I just really can't predict who that is because they go at it every day … it's a deep room, and it's a room we've got to get a lot out of."
