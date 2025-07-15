REPORT: Texas Tech's 2025 roster will cost north of $28 million
Texas Tech is making national headlines for its aggressive approach to building a championship-caliber football team, largely through the strategic use of NIL deals. According to a recent report from On3, the Red Raiders' 2025 roster could cost over $28 million, making them the second-biggest NIL spender in college football.
This offseason, Texas Tech has demonstrated a clear commitment to winning. The program made waves by landing five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, who chose the Red Raiders over elite programs like Texas, Ohio State, and Michigan. Ojo reportedly signed a three-year NIL deal worth nearly $5 million, although other reports suggest the deal is closer to $2.5M.
Much of this financial backing comes from The Matador Club, founded by Texas Tech alum and billionaire Cody Campbell, who is determined to elevate his alma mater to national prominence.
Under head coach Joey McGuire, the program has also brought in 21 new players through the transfer portal, including 13 blue-chip recruits. With such a significant influx of talent, the expectations in Lubbock are sky-high.
The Red Raiders now have the resources, the roster, and the backing to legitimately contend for a Big 12 championship and spot in the College Football Playoff this year. Anything less will likely be seen as a disappointment. As the pressure mounts, Texas Tech is betting big that its NIL investments will finally bring a championship back to Lubbock.
