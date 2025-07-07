Texas Tech defender earns prestigious preseason Big 12 award prediction
The 2025-2026 Texas Tech defensive unit has been receiving accolades from pundits nationwide for months. The defensive line, completely rebuilt in the transfer portal, has been ranked as high as third in the country. They are competing with the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, and Michigan. This is a shocking development for a Tech team that has struggled to regain relevance for years.
Along with the praise of national analysts, the Red Raider football program has been stacking up preseason award predictions as well. Tech players have dominated preseason All-Conference, All-American, and All-Texas awards. While preseason awards and predictions do not mean wins on the field, it does show that head coach Joey McGuire will be fielding a team talented enough to compete with any opponent. The latest preseason accolade bestowed upon the Red Raiders is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, as linebacker Jacob Rodriguez received this elite recognition.
Rodriguez is the anchor and Captain of Tech's defensive unit, and with that comes high expectations. The linebacker is the quarterback of the defense and if the unit, with as much hype as any Tech defensive unit has ever received, struggles that will fall on Rodriguez. Conversely, if they perform at an elite top-five level, Rodriguez could see his name on a ton of award lists.
