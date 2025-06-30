Texas Tech dominates elite All-Texas preseason list as expectations continue to rise
The Texas Tech football program has high aspirations of being a national brand this year. They bring back a ton of talent and added fuel to the fire by bringing in 21 players through the transfer portal. All 21 look to be ready to make an immediate impact on the field. Lubbock should be a hotbed for football this year.
Analysts across the country are taking notice of the Red Raiders' program, and players are appearing on various preseason award lists. The most recent list to come out was Dave Campbell's All-Texas Team. This consists of players from Texas college teams. The Texas Longhorns, led by Arch Manning, took the top spot on the list with 19 selections, Texas A&M came in second with nine, and the Red Raiders were a respectable third with eight.
With four players making first-team honors and four garnering second-team votes, Tech is showing its balance on offense and defense. With a veteran offense backed by a ferocious defense, the Red Raiders can certainly make noise in the Big 12 and may find themselves looking at a College Football Playoff spot at the end of the season. With expectations soaring and preseason accolades rolling in, head coach Joey McGuire needs to keep his team locked in for them to have a shot at reaching their team goals.
