Texas Tech emerging as contender after Daniel McMorris' decommitment
Week 1 of the 2025-26 college football season is nearly in the books, but the news cycle never rests as Texas Tech continues its climb up the recruiting rankings. This time, they are reportedly in the running for a three-star offensive tackle who decommitted from Minnesota on Monday, Sept. 1.
Daniel McMorris, who plays tackle for the Norman North High School Timberwolves in Norman, Okla., pulled back his commitment from the Golden Gophers after their 23-10 win over Buffalo in Week 1.
Texas Tech had previously extended an offer to McMorris on Jan. 22, and he has received attention from schools like Stanford, Kansas State, and Arkansas. However, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Oklahoma and Texas Tech have emerged as the contenders for the 6'5" tackle's bid.
McMorris has taken official visits with five schools: Oregon State, Minnesota, Tulsa, Iowa State, and Kansas State. He committed to Minnesota on June 1, shortly after his visit with the Golden Gophers.
However, according to Spiegelman, both Texas Tech and Oklahoma are trending as favorites to land McMorris, who ranks inside the top 10 in his state. The tackle recruit has visits scheduled with both schools and said they were the programs pushing the hardest during his recruitment.
"I really just wanted to reopen my recruitment since I’ve been talking to some schools more throughout this process," McMorris said via Rivals.
McMorris is ranked as the No. 7 recruit in Oklahoma and as the No. 29 tackle in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Both Rivals and 247Sports have him ranked just inside the top 500 in the country.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, McMorris is an "intriguing offensive tackle prospect who may need time to physically develop but displays impressive functional athleticism. … [He] might be a slower burn initially, but owns physical traits and natural athleticism to likely provide significant long-term developmental potential."
